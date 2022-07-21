Indianapolis, Indiana (July 21, 2022)–Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott is set for a busy weekend at Iowa Speedway, with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader Saturday and Sunday. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will run 250 laps on Saturday in the HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash and 300 laps in the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google on Sunday.

The weekend kicks off Friday afternoon on the 0.875-mile tri-oval with practice scheduled for 4:30-6:00PM EST. Qualifying for both races begins at 10:30AM EST Saturday. The first of the doubleheader races begins Saturday at 4:00PM EST and concludes Sunday with the second race set for 3:00PM EST.

Fans at Iowa Speedway will be treated to four concerts throughout Saturday and Sunday, with performances from Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.

Juncos Hollinger Racing made their first appearance with Ilott in the No. 77 JHR Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway in June for a one-day test. Ilott has competed on two ovals so far this season, with his best finish on an oval at Texas Motor Speedway in 16th, where he also led five laps.

“I think it’s going to be the strangest weekend of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Ilott. “Obviously with two races in one weekend and on an oval. We had a test there about a month ago, which was good to get prepared and get a feeling for it. The conditions are going to be quite a bit warmer now and change things up a bit. I think we should be in a good position and hopefully we can make some improvements from Saturday to Sunday’s race.”

“It will be a very busy and hot weekend at Iowa, with two races less than 24 hours apart,” said JHR Co-owner and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos. “I know we are as prepared, and I am confident we will put on a good show in the No. 77 Chevrolet with Callum. He has run strong on the few ovals we have competed in this season, and we have built up a lot of momentum since our last run on an oval in the Indy 500 in May.