Impressive Run and Learning Experience for Malukas in Toronto

Toronto, ON (Sunday, July 17, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports David Malukas (#18 HMD) finished 12th at the Honda Indy Toronto, but the result wasn't indicative of his speed and performance. His teammate, Takuma Sato (#51 Deloitte – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR), was forced to retire on the first lap after contact from another competitor sent him into the wall.

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Toronto, ON (Sunday, July 17, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) put in another strong performance on Sunday on the streets of Toronto registering the fastest race lap on the way to a 12th place finish which was in no way indicative of his overall performance.

Started: 5th

Finished: 12th

After a season best qualifying effort on Saturday, Malukas ran strong for the entire Honda Indy Toronto and registered the fastest race lap on Lap 15 with a time of 1:00.8307.

He was running seventh when he entered pit lane on Lap 12 and was back running in the top 10 by Lap 19.

Malukas held his own, running with veteran drivers and was sitting fifth when he made what would be his final stop.

Unfortunately for the rookie, an issue with the pit stop cost him some important positions and he fell to 14th following his trip down pit lane.

He continued to run strong and survived a second half of the race that saw quite a few caution periods to finish 12th.

Malukas has a best finish of ninth this season registered at the last round at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“I survived the Honda Indy Toronto, and no blisters this time! There was a good amount of cautions and I think that helped! Overall, I’m very happy with how the race went. We managed to do a very early undercut and I was pushing like crazy on the second stint on the primary tire and we managed to gain a few positions. We had to do massive fuel saving to make that long second stint. We did lose a few positions here and there, but I learned a lot on how to judge when the car is going to make a move from behind me and when to use the push to pass button and defend. Overall, I learned a lot and I think it was a good day. Unfortunately, on the last pit stop when everyone pit together we managed to make a bit of a mistake on our part, so we lost a few positions there. I feel like in this one race I matured another 20 years!”

Lap 1 Contact Puts an Early End to Sato’s Race

#51: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Toronto, ON (Sunday, July 17, 2022) – Takuma Sato (#51 Deloitte) and his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team saw their race come to an early end when contact from another competitor sent the Japanese driver into the wall in Turn 2 on the opening lap of the 85-lap event. The damage was too serious to repair during the race, and Sato had to retire without even having completed one lap.

Started: 19th

Finished: 25th

Sato was confident in his race car following the morning warm up having run in the top 10 on the primary tire during the session

However, he never had a chance to show his speed after he was punted out of the race by another competitor.

The #51 Deloitte car suffered significant damage to the left front and the team had to call it a day.

In nine races this season, Sato has a best finish of seventh at the GMR Grand Prix and a best start of second in Detroit.

Takuma Sato #51 Deloitte Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“Our Toronto race was very, very short. I really appreciate our 51 boys for doing a fantastic job putting everything together for the morning warm up. We were really competitive. It didn’t show on the time sheet but on the primary tire we were in the top 10 and we were very confident in the Deloitte car. So we were optimistic going into the race. I actually had a good start going into Turn 1, passing a couple of cars. Going into Turn 1, side by side, I went to minimum risk and gave up the positions. I fell back to prepare for Turn 2. I thought I had left enough space but one of the Shank cars came up next to me and I guess he lost it because he slammed into me and that sent me into the wall. I was very disappointed. it was totally unnecessary. Unfortunately, I had to retire after Turn 2. The car was fast and very competitive. That said, it was great to be back in Toronto, it was fantastic with all the fans that showed up. Hopefully we can continue to keep up our speed in Iowa next weekend and keep our heads up.”