Herta, Dixon Head Honda Qualifying Front Row Sweep in Toronto

Colton Herta becomes the first repeat pole winner in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES in qualifying for the Honda Indy Toronto

Scott Dixon completes front-row sweep for Honda, will start second

David Malukas heads rookie qualifiers, will start fifth for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

TORONTO, Ont., Canada (July 16, 2022) – Ten races into the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Honda’s Colton Herta became the first repeat pole winner of the season today at the Honda Indy Toronto, as the Andretti Autosport driver led a front row qualifying sweep for the manufacturer.

Scott Dixon, a three-time Toronto race winner, completed the front-row sweep for Honda, qualifying second in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Alexander Rossi will start fourth in his Andretti Autosport Honda; while David Malukas made it four Hondas in the top five with his fifth-fastest run in final-round qualifying, the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD driver once again leading the rookie field.

Honda Indy 200 Qualifying Results

1 st Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 2 nd Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 th Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 5 th David Malukas -R Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda 9 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 th Christian Lundegaard -R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Christian Lundegaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 11 th Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 12 th Devlin DeFrancesco -R Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 13 th Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 14 th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 17 th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 18 th Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 19 th Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 21 st Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 22nd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Autosports Honda) pole qualifier, second pole of 2022; seventh career pole; first INDYCAR repeat pole qualifier of 2022: “That was an intense session, but it all really came together on that [pole winning] lap. I’m happy with my Gainbridge Honda, it’s really fast right now. The car is amazing, the team is amazing, thank you to Honda, it’s awesome to have a 1-2 [qualifying result] for them. We’re ready for tomorrow.”

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) will start second: “Thought I might have a [pole winning] lap in there, but kinda over-drove a bit into Turn 6. I think I was up about two-and-a-half tenths [of a second] until we got to that corner. You know, this track is pretty technical and easy to over-drive. The fastest bits are right up against the wall. The closer you get, the faster you go, but it’s a hard one to judge. It’s going to be an attrition race tomorrow, with some cautions here and there. But all-in-all, a good day for Honda and Chip Ganassi Racing. I think all of our cars are really fast. Congrats to Colton [Herta], and to Honda for another 1-2. We can win from here, I think, so we’re going to be giving it everything tomorrow.”

Fast Facts

Honda-powered drivers and teams have a history of success at Toronto, winning 10 times in both CART and IndyCar Series competition, most recently with Scott Dixon’s victory in 2018. One of Dixon’s three career wins in Toronto, he is now tied with former teammate Dario Franchitti as Honda’s most successful driver on the Exhibition Place street circuit.

Honda has served as title sponsor of the Toronto event since it returned to the IndyCar Series schedule in 2009. The sponsorship is administered through Honda Canada, Inc., Honda Motor Company’s Canadian subsidiary.

With corporate headquarters in the Toronto suburb of Markham, Honda Canada was formed in 1969. The company’s first manufacturing facility was opened in Alliston, Ontario, in 1986. A second Alliston manufacturing facility began operations in 1998 and an engine assembly plant opened in 2008.

Honda Canada Inc. supports a network of 237 Honda and 51 Acura authorized automotive dealers in Canada. There are also over 600 dealers for Honda motorcycle and power equipment products. These dealers sell motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, snowblowers, lawnmowers and other equipment in Canada.

Where to Watch

Live streaming race coverage of the Honda Indy 200 from the Honda Indy Toronto begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC Peacock. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.