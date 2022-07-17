Toronto, ON (Saturday, July 16, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports David Malukas (#18 HMD) qualified a season best of fifth on Saturday for the Honda Indy Toronto while his teammate Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) came back from a practice crash to qualify 19th.

Toronto, ON (Saturday, July 16, 2022) – Rookie David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) continued his impressive run on Saturday by registering his best starting position of the season with another trip to the Firestone Fast 6 and a fifth place on the grid for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto.



Starting: 5th

Best lap: 59.6140

Round 2 – 3rd

Best lap: 59.4638

Round 1 / Group 1 – 5th

Best lap: 59.8686

Malukas registered a fastest lap of 59.87 seconds in Group 1 of qualifying. The time placed him fifth in his group and onto the second round of qualifying for the third time this year.

He then registered the third fastest lap in the Top 12 and guaranteed himself a second trip to the Firestone Fast 6 this season.

His first lap in the final round of qualifying initially placed him second in the group but his fastest lap of the session placed him fifth on the starting grid.

Today’s result is Malukas’ best start of the season. His previous best was a sixth place in Detroit.

Malukas’ last trip to the Honda Indy Toronto was in 2019 when he took part in a pair of Indy Lights races in which he picked up two top 10 finishes.

Malukas has a best finish of ninth this season registered at the last round at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We made it into the Fast 6 today. What an incredible job from the team. From the start in Segment 1 all the way to the start of Segment 3 in the Firestone Fast 6, the team made the right decisions with the car, the tires and everything. I think we used the wrong set of tires for the last run that might have cost us a position a two, but overall to make it into the Fast 6 I’m more than happy. I see my name against these veterans so it’s very cool for me. What a great job from the team.”

Takuma Sato Bounces Back from Practice Incident to Qualify 19th at Honda Indy Toronto

#51: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Toronto, ON (Saturday, July 16, 2022) – Takuma Sato (#51 Deloitte) and his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team bounced back from a practice incident on Saturday to qualify 19th in tomorrow’s Honda Indy Toronto.



Starting: 19th

Round 1 / Group 1: 10th

Best Lap: 1:00.5324

Sato made contact with the wall in the morning practice session causing important damage to the left side of his #51 Deloitte car.

With the start of practice having been delayed, it meant that the crew had even less time to make repairs ahead of qualifying.

The team did an amazing job to get the car ready as they rolled onto pit lane with 5 minutes remaining before the start of qualifying.

Sato took to the track in Group 1 of qualifying and registered a fastest time of 1:00.5324 on his seventh and final lap.

His time placed him 10th in the group and 19th overall.

Takuma Sato is making his 13th start on the streets of Toronto this weekend where he has four top ten finishes including two fifth place results (Race 2 in 2014 and 2016).

He also has a best start of seventh (2018) around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile street circuit.

In nine races this season, Sato has a best finish of seventh at the GMR Grand Prix and a best start of second in Detroit.

Takuma Sato #51 Nurtec ODT Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“Our qualifying was not the day we wanted, to be honest. I had a little accident at the end of the practice session this morning and with the practice having been delayed due to wall repairs from a support series incident, there wasn’t a lot of time between practice and qualifying. The 51 boys did a great job to fix up the car but we didn’t have enough time to do a complete set up on the pad so we didn’t know if the car was square, but obviously they did a great job. We only missed the next round by a few tenths, which is essential here. It’s a pity we didn’t do well today but congratulations to David (Malukas), he had a fantastic day. At least our sister car is doing really well so we should be able to find some speed for tomorrow’s warmup and have a very strong race. I’m very happy to have the Deloitte car this weekend. It’s a shame for the qualifying but we will have a strong day tomorrow.”

Next Up:

Honda Indy Toronto

Race 10 of 17

Sunday, July 17, 2022