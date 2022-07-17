Warmup: 14th

Starting Position: 8th

Final Position: 3rd

Championship Standing: 9th, 244 points “

It’s been a good weekend and we had a good race as well. I don’t think we’ve been the fastest all weekend but we tried to get the basics right. “I think the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP team had an advantageous pit stop this weekend in the left turn which probably gives you a second or a second and a half compared to some other guys who were in the right turn. All those things together allowed us to move forward. We were saving a lot of fuel early on and it looked like we were going to get a big advantage there in the end. The last yellow kind of played into Colton Herta’s and Scott Dixon’s favor. “I think it was a fun race. We had good, hard battles out there on a good, hard track. It was very physical and warm, but it was fun.”