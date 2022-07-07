Fans Can Experience Opening Day for Free, Including Evening Access to Infield Paddock Area

NEWTON, Iowa (July 7, 2022) — Fans will have the opportunity to experience the opening day of Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway free of charge during “Free Family Friday” on July 22.

Gates will open at 2:00 pm CT and no tickets will be required to enter the venue on Free Family Friday. All grandstand seating areas will be first-come, first-served general admission viewing throughout the course of the day. The rising stars of Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires will host the first practice of the weekend from 2:15-3:05 pm CT before the NTT INDYCAR SERIES first practice session on track from 3:30-5:00 pm. At approximately 5:30 pm, track crossing areas will open up and all fans will be able to access the race track as well as the infield paddock area, including the garages where all of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights teams work on their cars throughout the weekend.

Throughout the evening on Free Family Friday, fans will be able to enjoy a unique behind-the-scenes experience, both in the infield and in the Midway area across the track and behind the grandstands.

The Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend Friday Night fun at Iowa Speedway will include:

Track Walk – Fans will be able to walk around the 7/8 of a mile Iowa Speedway oval on the actual racing surface

All-Driver Autograph Session – Fans are invited to meet and get autographs from all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires drivers in front of their individual garages in the paddock from 6-7 pm

Visit Victory Lane – Fans can visit the Victory Lane area at Iowa Speedway and take pictures on the podium, just like the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend race winners

Connect with Paddock Partners – Check Out the Firestone Tires, AMR Safety Team and INDYCAR Technical Inspection areas in the paddock and learn more about what they do on race weekend

Live Music – Experience the concerts on the Turn 4 Stage, located behind the grandstands above Turn 4, featuring live music from both Cody Carter and Damon Dotson on Friday afternoon/evening

Great Food – Fans can purchase a Friday night feast from any of the 50 food trucks that will be positioned in the Midway area as part of the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend Food Truck Challenge

With three days of turbocharged action, July 22-24, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will feature the only doubleheader race event on the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. Saturday’s series race will feature the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash, and Sunday’s action will be highlighted by the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires will also compete on Saturday of race weekend. The three-day festival will include an incredible music lineup as well with both Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line in concert on Saturday and Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performing live on Sunday.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday activities during Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend are still available and can be purchased online at www.hyveeindycarweekend.com or by calling the race ticket office at (641) 417-6007. Access to all concerts and fan activity and display areas is included with each valid race weekend ticket. Fans are encouraged to purchase Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend tickets quickly as limited seating options are still available.

