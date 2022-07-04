#10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, podium

Ganassi Team Leads Honda Effort at Mid-Ohio

Defending series champion Alex Palou finishes second in Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R

Scott Dixon runs fifth at Mid-Ohio for Ganassi and Honda, teammate and championship leader Marcus Ericsson finishes sixth

David Malukas again leads rookie field with ninth-place finish for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 3, 2022) – Defending NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou led the way for Honda today at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, finishing second in the Honda Indy 200 Presented by the all-new 2023 Civic Type R.

Palou led a trio of Chip Ganassi Racing Honda drivers to the checkers, with Scott Dixon fifth, and championship points leader Marcus Ericsson sixth. David Malukas scored the first top-10 finish of his young Indy car career, with his ninth-place result once again best among the rookie contingent.

Honda Indy 200 Race Results

2 nd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9 th David Malukas -R Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda 10 th Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 11 th Christian Lundegaard -R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Christian Lundegaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 12 th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 14 th Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 15 th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 16 th Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 17 th Devlin DeFrancesco -R Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 19 th Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 20 th Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 21st Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished second: “It was so close at the finish. And it was amazing to see all the fans. Our #10 NTT Data Honda car was fast today, we just missed [a win] by ‘this much’. But really good pit stops and strategy from the team, so I’m super happy to finish on the podium, keep our points lead, and go on to Toronto.”

Marcus Ericsson (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished sixth, continues to lead drivers’ championship points standings: “Considering where we started [13th], it was a near perfect day for us. We were really disappointed with our qualifying result yesterday, so we went long on the first stint on ‘Primary’ tires and then two short stints on the “Reds” when we could be more aggressive late in the race and it worked well for us. We had a goal for a top-eight finish, and we did all that and more today. So it’s really, really good.”

David Malukas (#18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda) finished 9th, top rookie finisher, first top-10 result: “Early in the race, I thought we had a pace that matched the leaders, but the timing of the yellow [caution] flags really caught us out today. But overall, it was a really good day for us. The ‘Red’ [Alternate] tire pace surprised us, so we got off the ‘primaries’ as quickly as we could. So we went back to used ‘Reds’ for the finish and at the end I had a good battle with some veterans, like Simon Pagenaud, so I had a blast for sure.”

David Salters (President and Director of Engineering, Honda Performance Development) on today’s Honda Indy 200: “It was a tough day at the office. It was a job well done by Chip Ganassi Racing, throughout their lineup with a fine second-place for Alex Palou, fifth for Scott Dixon and sixth for Marcus Ericsson, who maintains the championship lead. I suppose it’s nice when a ‘tough day’ is P2 and leading the drivers’ points. But in other areas there was a lot of ‘self-destruction’ taking place, which is disappointing at this level. But that’s racing. Our sincere thanks to all the fans, and everyone who came out from our many Ohio facilities. And on to Toronto we go.”

Fast Facts

This weekend’s Honda Indy 200, presented by the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R, will include the North American public debut of Honda’s newest performance passenger vehicle. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R was featured at the Honda Product Display in the Mid-Ohio Midway throughout the weekend, ran demonstration laps on Friday and Saturday; and led the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field on the parade laps prior to the start of Sunday’s feature event.

American Honda has a long history of involvement in central Ohio and at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Honda was the first Japanese company to establish auto manufacturing operations in the United States, opening Honda of America Manufacturing in Marysville, Ohio, in 1982. The company has had an Official Vehicle relationship with Mid-Ohio since 1994, and nearly 10,000 associates and their family members are expected to attend the Mid-Ohio race weekend.

Today, Honda operates multiple manufacturing facilities and a major Research & Development center in Ohio. Combined, they employ more than 13,000 associates and have the capacity to produce more than 650,000 vehicles and 1.18 million engines annually.

Next

Having reached the midpoint in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the championship now heads north of the border, to Toronto, for the first time in three years. The Honda Indy Toronto takes place July 14-16 on the streets of Exhibition Place just south of downtown.

Honda Racing social media content and video links from Mid-Ohio can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).