David Malukas – Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – By: Chris Owens Penske Entertainment By Patrick Stephan The morning warm-up got started at 9:45 AM with the air temp at 77F and the track at 91.9 – that second number would climb 2 degrees though just in the first 15 minutes as we have clear…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.