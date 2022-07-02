Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

PRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – July 1, 2022

PRACTICE 1 IS IN THE BOOKS FOR THE HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

1) Josef Newgarden 1:07.0549 / 121.226 mph

20) Graham Rahal 1:08.2083 / 119.176 mph

22) Jack Harvey 1:08.4985 / 118.671 mph

24) Christian Lundgaard 1:08.7706 / 118.202 mph

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Fifth Third Bank Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Day 1 and Practice 1 is in the books at Mid-Ohio. What we ran here today was stuff that we found in the simulator so we need to go back and try to figure out why it’s not relaying to the track. Ultimately, we will go back to last year’s car (setup) tonight likely. It seems the tires have changed a lot, and changed a lot for everybody. It seems the rear of the car is very, very weak, so just pretty disconnected. It’ll be an exciting in-car camera to watch. Our red run was not very clean, but we didn’t quite have the pace. Only 1-1.2-seconds is separating P1 to 20 which is pretty close. We’ve just gotta put our heads down and find a bit more.”

FAST FACTS: The Honda Indy 200 will mark Rahal’s 16th Indy car race here. His best start is fourth in 2009 and 2017 and his best finish is his win here in 2015. He has finished in the top-five, six times in his past eight races here. In total, he has one win (2015), two podiums (2017), six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in his 15 races here including a pair of fourth place finishes in the doubleheader in 2020. In 2021, he started eighth and finished sixth. In addition to Indy car races here, at the age of 16 in 2005, Rahal became the youngest to claim the SCCA National Formula Atlantic championship at the SCCA National Championship Runoffs here by a dominant 43-seconds. He also competed in the Star Mazda race here in 2005 (S/F 4/9) and tested a Grand Am car here in 2007…In addition to Indy car races here, at the age of 16 in 2005, Rahal became the youngest to claim the SCCA National Formula Atlantic championship at the SCCA National Championship Runoffs here by a dominant 43-seconds. He also competed in the Star Mazda race here in 2005 (S/F 4/9) and tested a Grand Am car here in 2007… Has SIX IndyCar Series wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and THREE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He is 15th in series point standings with a total of 159.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 Hendrickson Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “The track is slippery! I think obviously it’s a green track. We aren’t where we want to be, at this point. We’ve got the best guys, we will figure it out and make sure we are on top for tomorrow. It was a long session today but we only ran our rookie set of tires which is good, so we are tire-rich for tomorrow so we need to use that to our advantage.”

FAST FACTS: This is Lundgaard’s first race here. He has competed in nine INDYCAR SERIES races with a best start of 4th place (IMS road course 2021) and best finish of 9th (IMS road course, 2022)… He is ranked 16th in the point standings and is the highest ranked rookie with 140.

JACK HARVEY, 45 Hy-Vee Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Mid-Ohio is just an awesome track. If we can just fix our balance just a little bit, it’s going to be worth so much time here because so much of the track really flows together. There’s some work to do overnight obviously, I think our black (tire) balance was much better than our reds. Work to do, just want to see our #45 Hy-Vee Honda as far forward as possible.”

FAST FACTS: The Honda Indy 200 will mark Jack’s sixth race here. In his five previous races, his best start of fifth and best finish of seventh both came in Race 1 in 2020. In the Indy Lights series, he won from pole at Mid-Ohio in Race 1 and 2 in 2014 and started second and finished 11th in Race 1 of 2015 and started from pole and finished 10th in Race 2 that same year. The team made good progress at the previous race at Road America and Jack hopes to carry the momentum over to Mid-Ohio. He is 20th in series standings with 105 points.

RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING AT MID-OHIO … The 2022 Honda Indy 200 will mark the 26th Indy car event for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car course, near the team’s original base of Hilliard, Ohio. The team also competed in the Atlantic Series race in 2003 with Danica Patrick and has competed in ALMS races here in 2007 and from 2009-2012 and IMSA races since 2018. The team has earned four podiums (1st – G. Rahal 2015; 3rd – B. Rahal 1997, 1998, G. Rahal 2017), 15 top-five’s and 24 top-10 finishes at the track and the highest start is pole (Herta 1997). Another front row start came in 1999 (Herta; 2nd).

NEXT UP: Practice 2 will take place tomorrow from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET and qualifying will be 2:45 – 4:00. Both will air on Peacock. Timing and Scoring information is available for all sessions from www.indycar.com and includes commentary by the INDYCAR Radio Network.

