Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Date: Sunday, July 3

Round: 9/17

Race laps: 80

Total race distance: 180.64 miles/290.71 km

Length: 2.25 miles/3.63 km

Number of turns: 13

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET Qualifying: Saturday, 2:45 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 2:45 – 4:00 p.m. ET Warm-Up: Sunday, 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. ET

Sunday, 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, 12:53 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 1: 3rd, 1:07.3171

Total Laps: 20

“We did an experiment in that first practice session and it felt pretty good. We just couldn’t get clean runs on the black Firestones. Each time we went out, it was just traffic, traffic, traffic, and even on the last run on reds I got stuck in traffic. It is what it is, and it is the same for everyone.

“Ending the session P3, I think we were competitive on the red tires. Like always, the session was just messy, so we will go back and see what happened. But, this was a positive start to the weekend.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 1: 6th, 1:07.5263

Total Laps: 16

“I don’t think we rolled off too bad, but we’re not very happy yet. I think there’s going to be some things we need to look into for tomorrow and see what we need to change in order to get the car in a bit more of a happy window of being able to attack. If we find that, I think we’re going to be in good shape.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP

“We’ve had a strong start to the weekend, for sure. We’ve certainly had a busy summer season with a couple of tests but never lost focus of what is important, and that’s making sure we kick off the second half of the season the right way. It’s a strong start for the No. 5 and No. 7 cars. I feel good about where we’re at. But we are not super happy with the cars, which is encouraging, so we can make some gains overnight and get closer to the fight. We’ll take advantage of it and be better tomorrow.”