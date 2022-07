The “hometown” MSR team getting ready Friday morning at Mid-Ohio. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Good afternoon from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course where we are getting ready for today’s single NTT INDYCAR Series practice session. I’ve been a little tied up doing Road to Indy coverage over at TSOLadder.com presented by Cooper…



