Indianapolis, Indiana (June 30, 2022)- Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) has found great success with NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott on the road courses completed so far this season. Ilott will make his first start at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this week and looks to continue to build off the momentum gained in the No….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.