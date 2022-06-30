Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Date: Sunday, July 3

Round: 9/17

Race laps: 80

Total race distance: 180.64 miles/290.71 km

Length: 2.25 miles/3.63 km

Number of turns: 13

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Saturday, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET

Qualifying: Saturday, 2:45 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Warm-Up: Sunday, 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. ET

Green Flag: Sunday, 12:53 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

“I am pumped for the second part of the season and where this No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet team currently stands. Mid-Ohio is a very enjoyable racetrack in terms of putting a full qualifying lap together and the race is always fun as well. This is a track where we know what we have, and I’m looking forward to improving on our results in recent years.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

“I love racing at Mid-Ohio, and I have some of my best memories in INDYCAR at that track. I think this track brings a really cool vibe with die-hard fans every year, so all of us on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet are looking forward to getting there and being on track. We had a difficult run last year, but I feel motivated to get some redemption for this team.

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP

“We are excited to get back to racing after a few weeks off. During the summer break, we got in a few testing sessions, but we are ready to get back to Mid-Ohio. Another cool, natural terrain road course that presents its own set of challenges. Certainly from a car setup, physicality and strategy point of view, there’s a lot to think about this week.

“This group has done an excellent job in the first half of the season, but we have room for improvement. We have a lot to look forward to at this track, with really great fans, and we will hope the weather holds off for us to have a great weekend to kick off our second half of the year.”