BRANTLEY GILBERT & CARLY PEARCE TO HEADLINE GRAND OLE PRIX SHOW AT BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX ON SUNDAY, AUG. 7

The MULTI-PLATINUM superstars will be joined by Midland and Callista Clark for the Grand Ole Prix, a special outdoor downtown version of the Grand Ole Opry, following the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the Nissan Stadium campus.

Sunday’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix ticket includes free admission to the Grand Ole Prix show.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 28, 2022) – MULTI-PLATINUM superstar Brantley Gilbert and Opry member Carly Pearcewill headline the special Grand Ole Prix show set for Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Nissan Stadium campus as part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.



Fellow Big Machine Label Group artists Midland and Callista Clark will join Gilbert and Pearce during the special version of the esteemed show. Held outdoors in downtown Nashville as part of a second consecutive year merging racing and music, the live 90-minute show will begin at 5:45 p.m. CT on the ZYN Main Stage. The Grand Ole Prix follows the conclusion of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES race and culminates the Aug. 5-7 festivities in the heart of Music City.



Gilbert, who was previously named ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year (2012) and Top New Male Artist (2013), is a MULTI-PLATINUM-selling Georgia native with a grassroots following millions strong. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” RIAA 5X PLATINUM-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and the collaboration with Lindsay Ell, “What Happens In A Small Town,” plus his landmark record JUST AS I AM clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Following his “Rolex ® On A Redneck” collaboration with Jason Aldean, Gilbert partnered with Jelly Roll for their new song “Son Of The Dirty South.”



Reigning ACM/CMA Female Artist/Vocalist of the Year Pearce has enjoyed a recent wave of significant accolades as her “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” duet with Ashley McBryde became her second consecutive ACM Awards Music Event of the Year win and 29: Written inStone was nominated for Album of the Year. The song also marked Pearce’s third No. 1 hit and they became only the third duet between two solo women to top Country Airplay since the Billboard chart’s 1990 inception. The Grand Ole Opry member will headline her first shows at the Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 26-27 after a summer touring with Kenny Chesney.



Rooted in tradition in both sound and style, Midland has grown from a bar band to an in-demand headliner selling out headline tours from coast to coast as well as supporting some of Country music’s biggest stars like George Strait, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Little Big Town.



Lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts their rich sound rounded out with lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson and bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy. Following their critically-acclaimed GOLD-certified debut album ON THE ROCKS, The Washington Post declared “the year’s best Country album” and earning the pinnacle spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with LET IT ROLL, Midland brings listeners a resurgence of their thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics and steel guitar on THE LAST RESORT: GREETINGS FROM.



The 2018 ACM Awards New Vocal Group of the Year and GRAMMY®-nominated act offers an intentional nod to Country music reminiscent of the 1970s and ‘80s that has been evident since their 2X PLATINUM-certified No. 1 “Drinkin’ Problem” and is reflected on their latest single, “Longneck Way To Go” featuring Jon Pardi.



Named to Billboard’s annual “21 Under 21” list for two consecutive years and CMT’s 2022 class of Next Women of Country, 18-year-old Clark has a lot to say, wielding her creative gifts as both a defense and an instrument of peace as she puts her heart on display. With Real To Me producing the Top 20 “It’s ‘Cause I Am,” she became Country radio’s most successful new artist debut of 2021. Her latest single, “Gave It Back Broken,” is featured on her forthcoming debut album REAL TO ME: THE WAY I FEEL, arriving Oct. 14.



For high-resolution images, click the following name of the artist: Brantley Gilbert (Credit: Spidey Smith), Carly Pearce(Credit: Allister Ann), Midland (Credit: Harper Smith) and Callista Clark (Credit: Chelsea Thompson).



Three-day tickets and premium packages currently on sale provide admission to all on-track activities featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and each of the concerts. Three-day tickets begin as low as $129 for general admission and $209 and $219 for reserved grandstand. Visit www.musiccitygp.com/tickets for more information or to purchase now.



About the Grand Ole Opry: Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, Tenn. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM, with Saturday night shows seen on the Circle Network. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP). For more information, visit opry.com.



About the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix: The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will visit Nashville Aug. 5-7 for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 17-race season. The three-day festival of racing and music also will include Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks and Vintage Indy. The musical entertainment is highlighted by nightly on-site concerts featuring prominent artists led by Tim McGraw on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Gilbert Brantley and Carly Pearce on Sunday, Aug. 7. For ticket and event information, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.