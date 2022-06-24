Indianapolis, Indiana (June 24, 2022)- Current Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires driver Benjamin Pedersen is set to make his first appearance in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR). Pedersen will test in the No. 77 JHR Chevrolet Monday June 27th at Sebring International Raceway.

Benjamin Pedersen (Photo Courtesy of Juncos Hollinger Racing)

The Danish-American currently sits third in the Indy Lights Championship after seven races. Pedersen has earned three podiums so far this season, finishing second in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Barber Motorsports Park, and at the Detroit Grand Prix.



“I’ve been waiting and learning for my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES test and it’s finally here,” said Pedersen. “I’ve heard that the car is amazing to drive and that the transition from Indy Lights to INDYCAR is very natural. Having done many laps at Sebring for Indy Lights testing makes the day even better as it’s a track I’m familiar with!”

“We are excited to work with Benjamin next week in his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES test,” said JHR Co-owner and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos. “Benjamin has had a solid run in Indy Lights the past year and a half, so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. For the past 14 years we have worked with many drivers from the Road to Indy and have taken them to the next level of their careers. We are thrilled for this opportunity to work with such a talented driver like Benjamin and are confident he will have no problem transitioning into the car.”



JHR has competed in multiple levels of the Road to Indy since 2009. The team has won multiple championships in both the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship. JHR drivers who have gone on to run in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES include Spencer Pigot, Kyle Kaiser, Conor Daly, Tatiana Calderon, and Rinus VeeKay.