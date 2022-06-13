Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (June 12, 2022)- NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott made a strong return after missing the previous race due to a hand injury, this weekend in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America. Ilott finished just outside the Top-10, taking 11th in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.

The three-day event kicked off Friday afternoon with an extended practice session of 75-minutes around the 4-mile, 14-turn road course. Ilott returned to the grid for the first time in two weeks finishing the first session 15th.

Saturday the NTT INDYCAR SERIES had a full schedule with a morning practice session followed by qualifying and then the day wrapping up with one final practice session. The No. 77 JHR Chevrolet finished the second practice session 16th.

Just a few short hours later the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned for three rounds of knock out qualifying. Ilott was able to make it out of the first round in Group 1 finishing sixth, to move onto the second round. Unfortunately, a mistake during the first lap put the No. 77 out for the rest of the session. Although Ilott wasn’t able to fight for the final round, he still put JHR in a solid position qualifying 12th.

The Sonsio Grand Prix of Road America concluded the weekend early Sunday afternoon under sunny skies. The 55-lap race featured multiple incidents from start to finish. The combination of Ilott staying clear of all incidents and the team’s flawless pitstops, led the No. 77 to a solid 11th place finish.

“It was a pretty good race finishing p11,” said Ilott. “It was a crazy race, we just kept it clean and kept it cool. A couple of things slowed us down in the beginning and then we got our momentum. To be fair the pace was good, I probably could have pushed a bit more in some areas. But honestly p11 is a good result and good points especially since I have been out of the car. We did a good job putting everything back together after qualifying. Thanks to all the guys at Juncos Hollinger and team Chevy.”

“We made a lot of gains this weekend having Callum back in the No. 77 Chevrolet,” said JHR Co-owner and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos. “The entire team once again performed great together and worked throughout each session to improve. I am so proud of all that we have been able to accomplish this season and look forward to continuing to take our success to the next level.”

“After such a wild race it was great to see JHR come home in a strong 11th,” said Co-owner Brad Hollinger. “The guys did an outstanding job and Callum drove great all weekend. We continue to push each time on track, and our results really show that we are capable of a lot more. Mid-Ohio should be a great event for us, so I’m looking forward to watching these guys put on a great show.”