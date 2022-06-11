CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES
- SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA
- ROAD AMERICA
- ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN
- TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RECAP
- JUNE 10, 2022
JOSEF NEWGARDEN GRABS FRONT ROW STARTING POSITION FOR TEAM CHEVY
PATO O’WARD WILL ROLL OFF FROM THIRD ROW
ELKHART LAKE, WISC (JUNE 11, 2022) – Josef Newgarden did what Josef Newgarden does at Road America – qualify on the front row. The two-time NTT INDYCAR Champion piloted his No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet to the front row with a lap of one minute, 44.9371 seconds/137.705 mph.
This is Newgarden’s fourth front-row start (three poles) on the 4.048-mile/14-turn natural terrain road course. He won from the pole in 2018.
Pato O’Ward powered his No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to a third-row position on the grid. His Arrow McLaren SP teammate, Felix Rosenqvist, will start in eighth position in the No. 7 Vuse Chevrolet.
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Sonsio Team Penske Chevrolet, will start ninth, on the inside of row five.
Alexander Rossi won the NTT P1 award. Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson and Colton Herta made up the remainder of the Firestone Fast Six field.
The remaining Team Chevy drivers will start as follows:
- 12th Callum Ilott
- 15th Will Power
- 17th Rinus VeeKay
- 18th Conor Daly
- 23rd Dalton Kellett
- 24th Kirk Kirkwood
- 25th Tatiana Calderon
- 27th Simona de Silvestro
Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR Series continue the 2022 season with the Sonsio Grand Prix at 12:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 12 from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The race will air live on NBC, the Peacock streaming service and SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Channel 160) beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.