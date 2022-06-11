CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA

ROAD AMERICA

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RECAP

JUNE 10, 2022

JOSEF NEWGARDEN GRABS FRONT ROW STARTING POSITION FOR TEAM CHEVY

PATO O’WARD WILL ROLL OFF FROM THIRD ROW

ELKHART LAKE, WISC (JUNE 11, 2022) – Josef Newgarden did what Josef Newgarden does at Road America – qualify on the front row. The two-time NTT INDYCAR Champion piloted his No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet to the front row with a lap of one minute, 44.9371 seconds/137.705 mph.

This is Newgarden’s fourth front-row start (three poles) on the 4.048-mile/14-turn natural terrain road course. He won from the pole in 2018.

Pato O’Ward powered his No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to a third-row position on the grid. His Arrow McLaren SP teammate, Felix Rosenqvist, will start in eighth position in the No. 7 Vuse Chevrolet.

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Sonsio Team Penske Chevrolet, will start ninth, on the inside of row five.

Alexander Rossi won the NTT P1 award. Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson and Colton Herta made up the remainder of the Firestone Fast Six field.

The remaining Team Chevy drivers will start as follows:

12 th Callum Ilott

Callum Ilott 15 th Will Power

Will Power 17 th Rinus VeeKay

Rinus VeeKay 18 th Conor Daly

Conor Daly 23 rd Dalton Kellett

Dalton Kellett 24 th Kirk Kirkwood

Kirk Kirkwood 25 th Tatiana Calderon

Tatiana Calderon 27th Simona de Silvestro

Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR Series continue the 2022 season with the Sonsio Grand Prix at 12:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 12 from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The race will air live on NBC, the Peacock streaming service and SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Channel 160) beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.