#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Road America

Date: Sunday, June 12

Round: 8/17

Race laps: 55

Total race distance: 220.55 miles/354.94 km

Length: 4.04 miles/6.50 km

Number of turns: 14

Remaining session start times:

Green Flag: Sunday, 12:55 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 2: 1st, 1:45.2681

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 2nd, 1:45.1033

2nd, 1:45.1033 Round 2: 5th, 1:44.8704

5th, 1:44.8704 Firestone Fast Six: 6th, 1:45.6826

Final Practice: 8th, 1:47.3212

Starting Position: 6th

“It was a good day for Arrow McLaren SP. We made a lot of really good changes overnight after yesterday. Putting ourselves in the Firestone Fast Six consistently is what is going to give us the opportunity to get solid points on Sundays. I’m happy that we made it through. Now we will try to make our race car even better so we can pass some cars tomorrow.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 2: 11th, 1:46.0998

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 4th, 1:45.1494

4th, 1:45.1494 Round 2: 8th, 1:45.2307

Final Practice: 5th, 1:47.0441

Starting Position: 8th

“Kind of an average qualifying. Eighth is a good position and we’ve shown that we can win from there. I think this race is all about having a good race car, race pace and tire life is going to be key. So, I think we’re in a good spot, but not really super happy with the pace. But we will do it when it matters tomorrow.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP

“Ultimately, we got Pato through to the Firestone Fast Six and Felix was on the edge there in eighth. That is a good place to start here, as winners of this event come from all over the place. We are up front, which helps us stay out of the mess in Turn 1 to start the race. It’s a long race with each lap and very few strategy opportunities, so it’s important to start up front. We’ll look to have good pit sequences tomorrow and we have a lot to play for tomorrow.”