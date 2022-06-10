Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Sonsio Group Grand Prix at Road America

NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Round 8 of 17

PRACTICE NOTES / QUOTES – Friday, June 10, 2022



LUNDGAARD, HARVEY AND RAHAL RUN 13TH, 16TH AND 18TH IN PRACTICE 1 FOR THE SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA



1) Alexander Rossi 1:45.6027 / 136.837 mph

13) Christian Lundgaard 1:46.5510 / 135.620 mph

16) Jack Harvey 1:46.9495 / 135.114 mph

18) Graham Rahal 1:46.9721 / 135.086 mph



GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Fifth Third Bank Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We just can’t figure out how to get this car to work together; it’s just two completely different ends all the time. Its super unbalanced. We will continue working on improving the setup.”

FAST FACTS: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America will be Graham Rahal’s ninth Champ or Indy car race here and 13th overall. In eight Indy car races here, he has two third place finishes (2007, 2016), a fourth place (2019), sixth (2018) and eighth (2017). Last year he ran at the front in each session, with the exception of qualifying and the race. After starting 14th, he cycled as high as fourth before his first stop but struggled with the handling of his race car at various times throughout the race and finished 11th. A full list of results is available upon request… Has SIX IndyCar Series wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and THREE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He is in 15th place in series point standings with a total of 135.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 Fleet Cost & Care Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Road America has been fun so far. We’ve got some work to do but we will get there. We seem to be having some issues that we definitely will solve because that’s what we all want. It’s a long and busy day tomorrow, it will all be very compact. It’s about getting on with it. So far I’m sort of happy, sort of unhappy but we will get there.”

FAST FACTS: This is Lundgaard’s first race here. He has competed in eight INDYCAR SERIES races with a best start of 4th place (IMS road course 2021) and best finish of 9th (IMS road course, 2022)… He is the highest ranked rookie in 17th place in the point standings with 119.

JACK HARVEY, 45 Hy-Vee Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We have some work to do here. I think we need to figure out how we stop the car under the brake a lot better, I’m struggling to drive up to the corner confidently. We had a new format where we ran (Firestone (alternate) reds today which was interesting. We will see what practice two brings here and try to get ready for qualifying.”

FAST FACTS: Will mark his fifth race here. In the past three of Jack’s four races at Road America, he has started 3rd (2021), 2nd (2020 Race 1) and 9th (2020 Race 2). A variety of factors, most out of his control, limited his best finish to 15th (2019). His highest series finish is third place at the IMS road course in 2019. He is ranked 22nd with 73 points.

NEXT UP: Practice 2 will take place from 9:45-10:45 a.m. CT tomorrow and qualifying will begin at 12:45. Final warm-up will conclude the day’s activities from 4:20-4:50. Sunday’s Sonsio Grand Prix of Road America will take the Green Flag at 11:55 a.m. CT and coverage will begin on NBC at 12:30 p.m. ET.