“It was a bit crazy to have a race here in Detroit go green from start to finish. I’m not sure that has ever happened here before. That made the race really interesting, as there were four different strategies at play. I hope that made it exciting for the fans here in Detroit and also watching on TV.

“Felix raced a great race after starting from the back due to a mistake the team made during qualifying. He passed a lot of cars and it was awesome to see the entire No. 7 team execute their strategy and get Felix all the way up to 10th. That’s a heck of a finish when you consider he started 25th.

“Pato had a really mature race, doing everything right and staying with Josef [Newgarden] on his strategy. In the end, Will Power had the right strategy and got the win for our partners Chevrolet, which is its 100th win in INDYCAR with this engine. Wish it could have been us to give it to them, but great win for them in their backyard and the last race on Belle Isle.”