Streets of Belle Isle
Date: Sunday, June 5
Round: 7/17
Race laps: 70
Total race distance: 164.5 miles/264.7 km
Length: 2.35 miles/3.78 km
Number of turns: 13
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 5th
Finishing Position: 5th
Championship Standing: 3rd, 243 points
“I think we ran a really good race. We ended right behind Josef [Newgarden], who started four spots ahead of us. I think in that aspect, we did almost the best we could have today on our strategy. We were the best car on reds in the first stint, we were really, really strong at the end of it. That allowed us to pass a lot of cars at the end of that stint. We just had to roll the dice and see how it worked out.”[Will] Power was on the strategy that Josef ran last year. It didn’t work last year, but it worked this year. I’m surprised it was a full green race. I’m really happy with the solid points we got today. I think we maximized and we are going into Road America in a good position in the championship.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 25th
Finishing Position: 10th
Championship Standing:
9th, 174 points “My feeling is that it was a good drive. Fifteen places up with no yellows at all is a solid day for the team. The car was quick in warm-up and in the race – the only way we could go was forward. It was good fun and reminded me a bit of the go-kart days. There was fun wheel-to-wheel action with some of the drivers out there. Yeah, really good fun. We said before the race, if we can finish in the top 10, we’d be happy with the day, and we just got that. Now we move on to Road America.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“It was a bit crazy to have a race here in Detroit go green from start to finish. I’m not sure that has ever happened here before. That made the race really interesting, as there were four different strategies at play. I hope that made it exciting for the fans here in Detroit and also watching on TV.
“Felix raced a great race after starting from the back due to a mistake the team made during qualifying. He passed a lot of cars and it was awesome to see the entire No. 7 team execute their strategy and get Felix all the way up to 10th. That’s a heck of a finish when you consider he started 25th.
“Pato had a really mature race, doing everything right and staying with Josef [Newgarden] on his strategy. In the end, Will Power had the right strategy and got the win for our partners Chevrolet, which is its 100th win in INDYCAR with this engine. Wish it could have been us to give it to them, but great win for them in their backyard and the last race on Belle Isle.”