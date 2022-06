By Steve Wittich After a two-minute delay to clear some equipment from the track, Friday’s 45-minute NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice got underway at 3:32 pm. The ambient temperature was 79F, and the track temperature was 102.6F. Proof that the wind was blowing at a steady 15 mph. Kyle Kirkwood’s spotter Jonatan Jorge warned him that…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.