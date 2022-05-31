Indianapolis, Indiana (May 30, 2022)- NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott’s first Indianapolis 500 was cut short when the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) Chevrolet made contact with the wall in Turn-2. Ilott would retire the day on lap-68, finishing 32nd

After a strong running in the weeks leading up to the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, an unfortunate end came to the No. 77 JHR Chevrolet. Ilott, would start on the seventh row, made one flawless pit stop and was looking to come in for a second pit stop when he lost control of the car going into Turn-2. Heavy contact with the wall would force JHR to retire after only completing 68 laps. Ilott managed to get out of the car on his own and was released from medical.

“It is a shame to end such a great run here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway like this,” said JHR Co-owner and Team Principal Ricardo Juncos. “We have made so many improvements and were looking solid after our final practice on Friday. Unfortunately, today was not our day, but we will move on from here. We are thrilled that Callum was able to get out of the car on his own, which is a true testament to the safety that Dallara and INDYCAR have put into these cars, after witnessing such hard hits like he did today. We are going to look over the data to see what went on and will regain the positive momentum we have had this season. We want to thank all of the wonderful sponsors who came on board with us the past few weeks and look to build on these relationships. I want to thank the crew for all of their amazing hard work these past few weeks, giving Callum a strong, competitive car. We have a lot to be proud of within our small one car team, and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”