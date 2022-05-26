May 26, 2022

McLaren Racing confirmed today that it has commissioned a new IndyCar facility for the Arrow McLaren SP team, with construction scheduled to begin in the second-half of 2022. Intense detailed design and planning is already underway and it is anticipated that the new facility will become operational in phases between 2023 or early 2024. The facility will be located north of Indianapolis in Whitestown, Indiana.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, announced the news during an appearance at the Indiana Global Economic Summit today.

With Arrow McLaren SP running three full-time entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2023, the team is looking to expand for the long term. Reflecting McLaren’s commitment to the importance of IndyCar and North America, the new building will more than double the size of the current facility, with over 97,000 square feet of space. The new facility will also provide a significant number of additional, high quality jobs, across a range of categories.

Sustainability will be a core focus for the design and construction from the outset, with ecological features focused on the well-being of our people.

The new facility will combine modern office space with technical areas, workshop space, logistics and transport areas, and even a dedicated space for the team to practice pit stops. The building will also feature a gym with an emphasis on sports science, allowing all employees to focus on their physical and mental wellbeing on and off the track.

The facility will also look to the future, with focus on advances in technology and engineering, that still shows respect to McLaren’s history in Indianapolis and motorsport pedigree. McLaren’s advanced development programs, such as Accelerator & Engage, will feature heavily at the facility.

McLaren Racing is looking to begin site preparation and construction in August or September, with a estimated build time of just over 18 months.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said:

“I am delighted to be able to confirm this news today. Part of our long-term strategy for Arrow McLaren SP is to relocate the team to a new facility fit for the future. This is both a clear sign of our commitment to IndyCar and also to the community of Whitestown, the City of Indianapolis, and the state of Indiana, which has been the home of IndyCar since the sport began.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP said:

“This new facility will be a cataylst for motorsport and business growth for McLaren Racing in North America. We are working hand-in-hand with Whitestown officials throughout the entire process, making sure we create an environment for hard work and excellence. We look forward to having a new, class-leading home for our team with access to the state-of-the-art resources they need to compete for wins and championships Investment like this just shows the excitement and growth around IndyCar locally and nationally.”

Eric Holcomb, Governor of Indiana said:

“Indiana’s reputation as a leader in motorsports continues to gain speed with companies like McLaren Racing choosing to invest in our state. When Sec. Chambers and I met with Zak Brown during our recent trip to Europe, we were overly impressed that sustainability and adaptability have been the keys to their success. This aligns perfectly with what we are building here in Indiana.”

Brad Chambers, Indiana Secretary of Commerce said:

“I’m proud to support McLaren Racing’s growth in Indiana as the company creates quality careers and adds to our state’s already vibrant motorsports industry – further solidifying Indiana’s position as the motorsports capital of the world. The company’s focus on sustainability is squarely in line with the IEDC’s 5E vision for the future.”