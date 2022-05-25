BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 25, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Murphy Real Estate Services (MurphyRES LLC), a Chicago-based company that focuses on generating development opportunities in the multifamily, hospitality and office sectors across the country, has entered into an agreement with the team as an associate sponsor of Christian Lundgaard’s No. 30 entry for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

“I truly value the ongoing and successful relationship that I have with the RLL team and RLL team sponsors over the past years,” said John T. Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Murphy Real Estate Services, “The team has a very strong, success-oriented strategy for the upcoming year. I am happy to support this strategy and look forward to some very exciting races.”

“I have worked with Murphy Development for many years as an investor and found them to be very successful, so it is exciting to have them involved in the race team,” added Mike Lanigan, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Bobby Rahal and David Letterman. “I highly recommend Murphy Development to anyone interested in investing in their projects as their quality is second to none.”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29 which will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 11 a.m. ET. All on-track action can be seen on NBC, or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. For more information about the series or team, please visit https://www.indycar.com/ and https://rahal.com/.

About Murphy Real Estate Services

Murphy Real Estate Services along with subsidiaries, Murphy Development Group, LLC (MDG) and Murphy Asset Management, LLC (MAM) focus on generating development opportunities in the multifamily, hospitality and office sectors across the country.

Through solid investment strategies and extensive due diligence, the dynamic development team identifies, evaluates and executes projects by combining sound financial modelling, economic analysis and entrepreneurial creativity. Over the last decade, MDG has successfully completed over 2.5 million square feet of new development. MDG led a $1 billion, multi-phase development within the Illinois Medical District, which includes Old Cook County Hospital; is currently developing Michigan State University’s Grand Rapids Innovation Building; is renovating and rebranding the Holiday Inn Mart Plaza connected to Chicago’s 4 million square foot Merchandise Mart and planning the development of two new office towers in downtown Chicago. Other projects include Lincoln Park 2550, The Paragon Chicago apartment tower, Hyatt Centric Chicago “The Loop”, the Chicago Motor Club redevelopment into a Hampton Inn and the Oriental Theatre redevelopment into a Cambria Hotel. For more information, visit www.murphyres.com.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2022, the team begins its 31st year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 33 poles, 108 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014-2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and brought their total to 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 94 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017. The team was also the 2020 Michelin Endurance Champions. For 2022, BMW M Team RLL will compete in the GTD Pro class while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated LMDh class of IMSA for 2023.