Honda has won more Indianapolis 500 races than any major automaker: 14 victories from 21 races – a win ratio of 66% – since the company entered the INDYCAR competition in 1994.

Honda has had more race starts at the Indianapolis 500 than any other auto manufacturer: 405 starts. Honda also has completed more race laps at the Indianapolis 500 than any other carmaker: 70,935 laps.

After recording his fifth pole at Indianapolis with a record-setting, 234.046 mph qualifying run on Sunday, previous '500' winner and six-time series champion Scott Dixon will lead the 33-car field in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Dixon's pole run was the 13th for Honda at the 500, and the seventh with multi-manufacturer competition.

In his 21st consecutive Indianapolis 500, Helio Castroneves won an historic fourth Indianapolis 500 in 2021, trading the lead with fellow Honda driver and eventual series champion, Alex Palou, in the closing stages of the race.

Honda first won the '500' in the manufacturer's fourth attempt, when Buddy Rice piloted his Rahal Letterman Racing Honda to victory in 2004.

Other Honda-powered Indy winners include Dan Wheldon in 2005 and 2011, Sam Hornish Jr. (2006), Dario Franchitti (2007, 2010 and 2012), Scott Dixon (2008), Helio Castroneves (2009), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), and Takmua Sato in 2017 and 2020.

This year’s 33-car field includes 17 Honda drivers. In addition to Dixon, Honda drivers who qualified in the top 10 include defending series champion Palou, starting second for Chip Ganassi Racing. Two more Ganassi Hondas, driven by Marcus Ericsson and Tony Kanaan, will start fifth and sixth, respectively. Romain Grosjean is the fastest ‘500’ rookie, and will start ninth in his Andretti Autosport Honda. Two-time Indy winner Sato rounds out the top 10 for Honda in his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR entry.

