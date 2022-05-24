Practice: 29th, 223.587

Laps completed: 78

“I’m not sure exactly where we finished, and I don’t think we had a good tow lap, but that doesn’t really matter and that wasn’t the focus today. We felt good in traffic, and that’s the most important thing. We’re going to spend most of the race among other cars and hopefully out front on the last lap! “We got a bit lost out there in the beginning and then got it back as the session went on, which is normal here. It takes some adjusting to get it back into race trim after focusing on qualifying for the last few days. But we ended well, and got some good pit stop practice, so we’re in a good place.”