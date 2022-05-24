Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 29
Round: 6/17
Race laps: 200
Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km
Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km
Number of turns: 4
Remaining session start times:
- Final Practice: Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Indianapolis 500: Sunday, 11:00 a.m. ET
TUNE IN FOR THE 106TH RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500:
- Sunday, May 29, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 21st, 224.677 mph
Laps completed: 79
“Good to end our last practice session before Carb Day well. It might be the last day we’re on track before the Indy 500, as its looking like it might rain on Friday. I’m really happy with the car, really comfortable, and I think we’re in a great spot. I’m looking forward to race day. Hopefully the weather stays away for an hour or two on Carb Day so we can get another run in, but either way I’m very happy with my car.”
|Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 29th, 224.193
Laps completed: 40
“We are still good in race trim. We will have to wait and see where we are once everybody runs the same downforce. The amount they are actually going to use in the race. Today was quite cool and race day is going to be really hot, so I think you’re going to see a big difference once we get to race trim. Today felt good. Can it be better? Yes, but we are in a really good window right now with the car so I’m pretty happy.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. Vuse 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 29th, 223.587
Laps completed: 78
“I’m not sure exactly where we finished, and I don’t think we had a good tow lap, but that doesn’t really matter and that wasn’t the focus today. We felt good in traffic, and that’s the most important thing. We’re going to spend most of the race among other cars and hopefully out front on the last lap! “We got a bit lost out there in the beginning and then got it back as the session went on, which is normal here. It takes some adjusting to get it back into race trim after focusing on qualifying for the last few days. But we ended well, and got some good pit stop practice, so we’re in a good place.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Today we shifted focus back to race running. We got through a lot, double checking our race cars, making sure they’re back to the cars we left when we shifted focus over to qualifying, so, we’re happy there. The cars feel really good, we got a lot of pit stop practice and a lot of race specific test items through, which is great. We’ve got one more session on Friday to cross any T’s and dot the I’s that remain, but otherwise I think we’re in pretty good shape for Sunday.”