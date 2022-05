By Steve Wittich Scott Dixon will start from the pole for the Indianapolis 500 for the fifth time, moving him out of a tie with Helio Castroneves, A.J. Foyt, and Rex Mays and leaving him one career pole behind Rick Mears. Dixon’s fifth Indianapolis 500 pole brings his average qualifying effort in 20 tries to…



