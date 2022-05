Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, May 22nd 2022

By Steve Wittich Welcome to our Indianapolis 500 pole day coverage, part of PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying weekend. Today’s schedule is as follows: 12:30 pm – 2 pm – Top 12 Practice (Peacock & INDYCAR Radio Network)4 pm – Top 12 Qualifying (NBC & INDYCAR Radio Network)5:10 pm – Firestone Fast Six Qualifying for…