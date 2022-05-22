Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, May 29
Round: 6/17
Race laps: 200
Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km
Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km
Number of turns: 4
Remaining session start times:
- Practice: Monday, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Final Practice: Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
- Indianapolis 500: Sunday, 11:00 a.m. ET
TUNE IN FOR THE 106TH RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500:
- Sunday, May 29, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Qualifying: 7th, 232.705 mph
Starting Position: 7th
“We qualified seventh for the big show. Honestly, I expected a bit more. We had very solid qualifying runs up until this point, so we are analyzing what happened on this qualifying run. It’s unfortunate but some things are out of your control. The team did a great job to put that car in a good place, and we had great balance, probably the best we’ve had all week. We’re in a good position to fight for the win on Sunday.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. Vuse 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Qualifying : 8th, 232.182
Starting Position: 8th
“I have mixed feelings about today. Waking up this morning, I was kind of dreaming about being on the pole. We lost a lot of speed this morning in practice so I think we had a pretty good turnaround to finish eighth. That’s a good place to start the race, which is the most important thing. We can win from there.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Our qualifying day is complete here. We’re looking at what happened there but the cars just lost some pace over the run, so we’ve got some digging to do, but the balance was great. The whole team did a really good job all week, and I definitely don’t want to be disappointed about this result, but it’s frustrating at the moment as I think we had a shot for more.“It just didn’t happen for us, but we’ve got a lot to play for next week and we’re starting in great positions. We’ve got another practice session tomorrow to dial in the race cars even further and we’ve got the big one next weekend.”