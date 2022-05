By Steve Wittich Good morning from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where practice is about to get underway. Today’s schedule 8:30–9 am – Practice Group 19–9:30 am – Practice Group 211 am – PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying begins Today’s weather Ummmmmmmmm. Not super encouraging per @Indycar_Wxman. Make sure you follow him to keep on top…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.