“At 181 Fremont we have collaborated with the world’s leading architects, designers and engineers to create a new global icon on the San Francisco skyline,” said Matt Lituchy, Chief Investment Officer for the Jay Paul Company. “We admire teams that strive for this same excellence in generating the best in art, design and performance. We are honored to partner with Stefan Wilson and Cusick Motorsports for the 2022 Indianapolis 500. Their exceptional efforts define what’s best in motorsports and beyond.”



CarBlip and 181 Fremont Residences will be joined alongside LOHLA SPORT, a new premium women’s golf-lifestyle apparel brand; Sierra Pacific Windows, building the most uncompromising windows and doors possible; GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky, carefully crafted and mouth-watering jerky; Neptune Systems, a market leader in aquarium technology products; ConnectDoc, facilitating communications, complex coordination, and continuity between patients, medical professionals, and health care systems; Rayne Nutrition, taking a scientific approach to pet food; Topping & Legnon Wine, offering a beautiful selection of reds, whites and rosé wines; Mr. and Mrs. James Lowes, long time race fans who are excited about the opportunity to support the effort, along with DragonSpeed partner Rembrandt Charms.



Founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Don Cusick, Cusick Motorsports’ first official event was the 2021 Indianapolis 500 with Stefan Wilson behind the wheel. For 2022, Cusick and Wilson have expanded their joint efforts into sports car racing with entries in the most famous American endurance races in partnership with Team Hardpoint. They made their IMSA debut at the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA this year and continued at the 12 Hours of Sebring. Later this year, they will continue by contesting the Six Hours at The Glen and Petit Le Mans.



British-born racer Stefan Wilson has an impressive resume that includes three Indianapolis 500 starts, Indy Lights race wins, the 2007 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award and top-ten finishes in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring with Cusick Motorsports in 2022. The experienced pilot came within four laps of winning the 2018 Indianapolis 500, and aims to make the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 his best one yet.



Practice for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 begins today, with all practice sessions broadcast live via NBC’s Peacock TV. Qualifying begins this Saturday, May 21st, also broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. Green flag for the 106thIndianapolis 500 is Sunday May 29th. Watch the race live on NBC and follow all on-track timing and scoring via the NTT IndyCar Series app.