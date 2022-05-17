Practice 1: 18th, 223.630 mph

Practice 2: 31st, 223.929 mph

Laps Completed: 56 laps



“Day one of the Indianapolis 500 went better than last year but not as good as I want it. It’s difficult conditions, its windy, its really hot, so we were just going through a lot of test items. We tried out a lot of things and we didn’t quite find as many things that worked as we did in the open test. You need to stay cool and collected and understand what you need to do. We still have a lot of practice to go. Hopefully the weather cooperates tomorrow. “Overall it’s okay. I never really focus on putting up a big number or lap time, like everyone who put on new tires and tried to get big numbers in the tow. I dont really focus on that at all so it’s hard to know where you really stack up with everybody.”