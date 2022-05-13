Practice 1: 25th, 1:12.0074

Practice 2: 24th, 1:11.0173

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: 12th, 1:10.7610

Starting Position: 23th

“I would say today went better than expected. I’m happier with the car, more comfortable working with the engineers and the entire group for the Indianapolis 500. I’m really happy with the group on the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. “It’s really hard, having only gotten one lap on reds in practice and one lap on reds in qualifying. I felt like I was doing well in the braking zones and had one good run on blacks in practice but it was different on the reds in qualifying. I just didn’t push the braking zones as much as I could and threw away some time. You always want to run well but realistically, with no testing, you don’t get many timed laps before qualifying. Big picture, we are doing what we need to do and I’m pretty happy.”