2022 GMR Grand Prix
Arrow McLaren SP Practice and Qualifying Report
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Saturday, May 14
Round: 5/17
Race laps: 85 laps
Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.64 km
Length: 2.43 miles/3.92 km
Number of turns: 14
Remaining session start times:
Warm Up: Saturday, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. ET
Green Flag: Saturday, 3:20 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:
Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 11th, 1:10.8584
Practice 2: 1st, 1:09.7839
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 2: 1st, 1:09.4708
Round 2: 3rd, 1:09.4574
Firestone Fast Six: 5th, 1:10.0546
Starting Position: 5th “We had a very good day today. We didn’t quite get it done in the Firestone Fast Six. We were as quick as anybody on fresh reds but we missed it a little bit on used reds. I think we could have been a bit faster but in the end, we didn’t have enough for pole. I’m happy that we are starting toward the front, that’s important in IndyCar. I’m also happy to have Felix up there with me. We are going to look to have a good race tomorrow.””
|Felix Rosenqvist No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 5th, 1:10.7108
Practice 2: 8th, 1:10.0545
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 1: 3rd, 1:09.6831
Round 2: 2nd, 1:09.4379
Firestone Fast Six: 6th, 1:10.0605
Starting Position: 6th “It’s a good qualifying streak for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. It’s always frustrating when your last lap isn’t good, I screwed it up in the last corner. It felt like we were really good on the new tires but we took a lot of life out of them. I think we had a little bit more today but it was another solid qualifying, which is what we need. It will be fun.”
|Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 25th, 1:12.0074
Practice 2: 24th, 1:11.0173
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 1: 12th, 1:10.7610
Starting Position: 23th
“I would say today went better than expected. I’m happier with the car, more comfortable working with the engineers and the entire group for the Indianapolis 500. I’m really happy with the group on the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. “It’s really hard, having only gotten one lap on reds in practice and one lap on reds in qualifying. I felt like I was doing well in the braking zones and had one good run on blacks in practice but it was different on the reds in qualifying. I just didn’t push the braking zones as much as I could and threw away some time. You always want to run well but realistically, with no testing, you don’t get many timed laps before qualifying. Big picture, we are doing what we need to do and I’m pretty happy.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Today was a good day. Any time we can get two cars in the Firestone Fast Six, it’s an accomplishment. It’s a bit disappointing, because I thought we had pole pace in both cars. Nonetheless, it’s been a great day, with Juan Pablo also making good progress. Everyone at Arrow McLaren SP did a great job on a tough day, with two practice sessions and qualifying to get in. It’s also the warmest ambient track temperature we’ve had all year. Everybody is doing a really good job and we’ve put ourselves in a good position to capitalize tomorrow.”