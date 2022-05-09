Photo Courtesy of A.J. Foyt Racing

BELOIT, Wis.—May. 9, 2022—When drivers start their engines at the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, race fans will see a new look for the No. 11 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet — and have a chance to make a million-dollar impact that supports military Veterans. Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives, will be gifted the design of the IndyCar by its sponsor, ABC Supply, to bring awareness to their mission. ABC Supply will also match all donations made to HFOT — up to $1 million total — from Saturday, May 21, through Monday, May 30.

A longtime supporter and friend of AJ Foyt Racing, ABC Supply continues its sponsorship of the team in the Indy 500 while bringing attention to HFOT’s important work. With nearly 90 percent of its donations going directly to building homes and rebuilding lives, HFOT rarely advertises and relies on word-of-mouth awareness. The visibility at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will showcase their mission to a national audience. The car’s stars and stripes design celebrates American pride and prominently features the HFOT mission of “Building Homes. Rebuilding Lives.”

To date, HFOT has built and donated over 330 homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. After the homes are built, the relationships between HFOT and their Veterans continue — the organization provides a pro-bono financial planner to assist with budgeting, homeownership education, a peer mentoring program and more.

“We are thrilled ABC Supply is choosing to spotlight Homes For Our Troops through this initiative,” says HFOT President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer. “In addition to generating revenue, it will raise much needed awareness about our mission. ABC Supply has been a tremendous partner and we are grateful for their commitment to our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives.”



ABC Supply Co. Inc., the nation’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and other select exterior building products, has been a multimillion-dollar supporter of HFOT since 2020.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back at the Indy 500 with AJ Foyt Racing and raise awareness for our friends at Homes For Our Troops,” says Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. “HFOT is an incredible organization and we’re honored to play a part in bringing more attention to the great work they do.”

“I think the fans will love it, and I think the fans will be so happy to see the American flag — especially with our team,” says A.J. Foyt. “I would like to thank ABC Supply for supporting Homes For Our Troops. It’s great.”

“To support this organization at the Speedway, bring attention to Veterans and some of the challenges that they face, and to highlight the things that people and organizations like Homes For Our Troops are doing to give them opportunities to better their lives is such a special thing to be able to be a part of,” says J.R. Hildebrand, driver of the No. 11 car.

