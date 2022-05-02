Callum Ilott Finds Rhythm with Juncos Hollinger Racing at Barber Motorsports Park

Birmingham, Alabama (May 1, 2022) –NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie Callum Ilott and Juncos Hollinger Racing made their presence known this weekend during the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst at Barber Motorsports Park. Despite a difficult turn of events during the race, the team earned its best qualifying position since joining the NTT INDYCAR SERIES along with Ilott putting the No. 77 Racing for Children’s Chevrolet at the top of the speed charts during the final practice session.

The fourth weekend of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship took place on the first road course of the season at Barber Motorsports Park. JHR came out strong Friday during both practice sessions with the No. 77 Racing for Children’s Chevrolet finishing inside the Top-10. Ilott and the team continued to build on their momentum during qualifying Saturday, making it into the Top-12 for the first time ever for JHR. Ilott delivered the team their best qualifying run, taking the 11th starting position.

Saturday afternoon teams returned to the track for the final practice session. Ilott went on to lay down the fastest lap during the session, putting the No. 77 Racing for Children’s Chevrolet at the top for the first time ever.

After the rain showers cleared up Sunday morning, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES was set for the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama with 90-laps around the 2.3 mile, 17-turn road course. Ilott, who started 11th made his way forward quickly during the first few laps, eventually making his way to the sixth position. After the first round of pit stops, Ilott continued to move forward before an unfortunate move that put the No. 77 Racing for Chevrolet off track. Once the car was refired, Ilott returned to the pits where the team was able to get the car back on track, however, would be two laps down. JHR would go on to finish the race in 25th.

Callum Ilott, driver of the No. 77 Racing for Children’s Juncos Racing Chevrolet

“We were having a great race, great start as I moved up three positions to p8. We were running well, did the pit stop and came back out in the pack and just pushed slightly too hard trying to defend from Helio. I was on cold tires and heavy fuel and just ran slightly wide and then I was just a passenger and lost it unfortunately. Bit of a shame to end the weekend like that. I feel sorry for myself and for the team. We had such a good car this weekend so yeah it’s a bit of a hard one. We will take the positives as it was overall a great weekend up until that point. We had lots of pace, lots more than normal so hopefully we can continue that momentum into Indy GP and see what we can do.

Ricardo Juncos, Co-owner, and Team Principle of Juncos Hollinger Racing

“Even though the weekend did not end like we hoped, we have so much to be proud of. The team and Callum did an incredible job during each session. We have gained so much in a short time and have proven we have the speed to run with the leaders, which is really impressive at this point with us being the smallest team in the series. We also had an incredible group here with our friends from Racing for Children’s. To spend time with these special kids and to give them memories they will never forget, is truly an amazing feeling. JHR is honored to partner with RFC and we look forward to continuing to show our support for this important organization this season. Now, we will move on and head back to Indy and prepare for the Indianapolis Grand Prix in just two short weeks. We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident we will continue to build on this momentum as we head into the rest of the year.”

Brad Hollinger, Co-owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing

“This was a truly amazing weekend for JHR. We were thrilled to announce our partnership with Racing for Children’s and have them at the track with us. Callum and the team showed them a great time both on and off track. I am so impressed with how much we have gained this season as a team. The guys have put together a fast car and Callum delivered us some great results throughout the weekend, even though the race didn’t end like we planned. We have a lot to be proud of and I can’t thank everyone enough who continues to show support to JHR.”