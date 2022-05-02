Leeds, Alabama (Sunday, May 1, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing drivers Takuma Sato (#51 Nurtec ODT – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) and David Malukas (#18 HMD – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) finished 13th and 20th respectively in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday. See below for more details on each driver’s race.

Takuma Sato Finishes 13th at Barber Motorsports Park

#51: Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Leeds, Alabama (Sunday, May 1, 2022) – Takuma Sato gained four positions to finish 13th on Sunday in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, a race that was mostly dictated by fuel saving strategies throughout the field.

Sato started his 12th race at Barber Motorsports Park in 17th place.

He gained positions right from the start and was sitting 11th by the time he entered pit lane on Lap 29.

A full course caution came out on Lap 33 which allowed Sato to takeover ninth place by the time the race resumed on lap 36.

On the restart, he was unable to maintain his position and fell a few spots to 13th before returning to pit lane for what would be his final stop on Lap 61.

Sato exited pit lane in 16th but climbed his way back up to 13th to take the checkered flag.

In four races so far in 2022, Sato has a best finish of 10th on the streets of St. Petersburg and a best start of third at Texas Motor Speedway

Takuma Sato #51 Nurtec ODT Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“It was a tough weekend for us. We gained a position at the start and made our way up to ninth to take the restart. We had the primary tires for the restart and that wasn’t in our favor as we lost ground a bit and I had to save fuel but everyone on track was in the same boat at that point. We were in better shape in the final stint, so I was able to overtake Newgarden, but it was a bit too late. 13th isn’t what we wanted but the team did fantastic pit stops and we’re carrying some momentum now going to the Indy GP and the Indy 500 so just around the corner. I’m looking forward to that.”

Rookie Malukas Takes Checkered Flag in 20th at Barber Motorsports Park

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Leeds, Alabama (Sunday, May 1, 2022) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports rookie David Malukas took part in his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday. The outcome wasn’t what he had hoped for, but he came home with a hard-fought 20th place.

Malukas lost a couple of positions in the opening laps, falling from 18th on the starting grid to 20th, but he maintained his position and gaps to veteran drivers such as Will Power and Simon Pagenaud.

Opting for a two-stop strategy, Malukas entered pit lane on Lap 29 from 13th.

After exiting pit lane in 22nd, a full course caution brought the field back together and he ended up taking the restart in 16th place.

The rookie then fell to 19th on lap 38 and remained in that position for the majority of his stint.

He made his final stop on Lap 61 and once again exited pit lane in 22nd. This time however, he gained a couple of positions to take the checkered flag in 20th place.

In four NTT INDYCAR SERIES starts this season, Malukas has a best finish of 11th at Texas, and a best starting position of 18th (Long Beach and Barber Motorsports Park).

David Malukas – #18 HMD Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports

“It was a tough race but I’m happy we survived what is supposedly one of the hardest races physically for drivers. There are a lot of elevation changes and fast long turns here. I am tired but I still feel like I had a lot of energy at the end. We did well with the fuel saving strategies. However, it was a bit unfortunate with how the yellow came out with what we were trying to do. At the end of the day, I think I tried my best, on my end. We had a bit of a kerfuffle in the pits and the bad timing on the yellow and we ended up coming out with a 20th place. But everyone at Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports did their best this weekend, the car felt good in the race and I’m happy we were able to finish.”