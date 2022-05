By Patrick Stephan It is still raining here, but we haven’t had any lightning for a bit and have been given a new schedule. The lightning hold has been lifted as of 9:40am. Barring any further lightning or track work delays: 10:00 – 10:45am CT – Indy Lights Race 10:55 – 11:25 CT – USF2000…



