CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

TEAM CHEVY POLE WINNER QUOTE RINUS VEEKAY

APRIL 30, 2022

RINUS VEEKAY PUTS CHEVY POWER ON POLE AT BARBER

PATO O’WARD QUALIFIES 2ND TO MAKE IT ALL CHEVY FRONT ROW FOR ALABAMA GP

BIRMINGHAM – RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 SONAX ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET, captured his second NTT INDYCAR award winning the pole for the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park. It is the third number one starting position for Chevrolet powered drivers in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series. VeeKay is in his third season with Ed Carpenter Racing, one of the original teams joining the Bowtie Brigade in 2012 when Chevrolet rejoined the Series as an engine supplier.

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and last year’s NTT P1 Award winner at Barber, qualified second to make it an all Chevrolet Power front row.

WAS THAT A SURPRISE?

“I knew we had potential. We knew we were in a good position, but to put it on pole is always a battle. But these guys made all the right decisions with the setup and the tires. I’m really proud of this team. It was a total team effort.

WHAT IS YOUR CONFIDENCE LEVEL COMING INTO THE RACE?

“Confidence is high. But at this track, passing doesn’t come easy or even happen sometimes, especially if you get out of sequence. From where we are we can have a great race and fight for the win.”

Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR Series continue the 2022 season at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 1 from Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. The race will air live on NBC, the Peacock streaming service and SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Channel 160). Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.