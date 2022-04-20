#7: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet]

Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Oval

Dates: Wednesday, April 20 & Thursday, April 21

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02km

Number of turns: 4

Remaining session start times:

All Cars: Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Oval Veterans: 5th, 222.660 mph

Practice 2: 16th, 223.207 mph

Total Laps: 61

“It’s always good to be back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This place never fails to keep you on your toes. Today was about getting back in the groove, getting a feel for what traffic is like and what the car feels like in clean air. Obviously the weather today likely wasn’t the closest to what it will be on race day. I think it’s good to get a few laps in and get ready for tomorrow, when we will start going through our run plan.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Oval Veterans: 11th, 221.776 mph

Practice 2: 18th, 221.893 mph

Total Laps: 39

“Today was kind of a slow day. We didn’t do much in the morning besides get some traffic runs in. We are working up to it. The car feels good, pretty much the same as where we left it after last year’s Indy 500. The afternoon was a bit disruptive with some incidents and something was going on with the warm up lane, which ended the session early. We will get some more running in tomorrow.”

Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Rookie Orientation & Refresher: 5th, 219.352 mph

Practice 2: No time

Total Laps: 42

“Today was good. I have a new seat that has me sitting a little different in the car but I am really happy with the position. The car felt pretty good. We went through and tried a couple things with the aero and didn’t really get a chance much to run in traffic. We were going to do that in the afternoon but Herta crashed and we decided the smart thing was to not run the rest of the session. It was really windy and gusty and if you start pushing things at Indy, it normally bites you. I think we have good pace, the car feels pretty similar to where we finished last year, so I’m pretty happy.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP