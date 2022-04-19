Indianapolis, IN (Tuesday, April 19, 2022) – Team Principal Beth Paretta, announced today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that Paretta Autosport will return to the NTT INDYCAR Series to campaign in multiple races in 2022.

In 2021 Paretta Autosport became the first woman-owned, woman-driven, women-forward team in INDYCAR series history when the team successfully qualified for and ran in the Indianapolis 500-Mile race. Most of the women who participated with the team in 2021 will return for the 2022 season as the team continues to actively promote diversity within the sport of racing.

Paretta also announced a new team sponsor, KiwiCo, as the official STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, art, math) learning company that develops engaging hands-on projects and activities to spark children’s curiosity and creativity. The company’s on a mission to inspire the next generation of innovators with the skills and confidence to become creative problem solvers and critical thinkers – traits necessary for motorsport careers. KiwiCo and Paretta Autosport will collaborate throughout their partnership to highlight STEAM learning and connect on-track activities to off-track learning opportunities. As a special treat for INDYCAR fans, go to KiwiCo.com and use promo code: INDYCAR2022 for special pricing.

The University of South Carolina also returns as an associate sponsor for their second season with the NTT INDYCAR team. Providing single tuition rate for in-state and out-of-state students, the University of South Carolina is ensuring that higher education is accessible to more students. Sharing similar missions, Paretta Autosport and The University of South Carolina continue their multi-year marketing partnership with a focus on skills-based learning and look to expand on the success they shared in 2021.

Building on the momentum of 2021, the team has reached an agreement to renew their commitment to Chevrolet as their engine provider of choice. GM’s focus on fostering a culture of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion align with the mission of the team on multiple levels, while Chevrolet’s accomplishments throughout its INDYCAR racing history, with nearly 100 INDYCAR wins and over 100 INDYCAR poles, have proven that the manufacturer has a competitive advantage within the sport; an advantage that Paretta Autosport expects to utilize to the fullest as they strive to reach the winners circle this season.

Along with the KiwiCo and Chevrolet partnerships, Paretta has entered into a new technical partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing. Three-time Indy 500 Pole-sitter and team owner Ed Carpenter will supply a car and several crew members to augment the returning members of last year’s Indy 500 Paretta Autosport team. Ed Carpenter Racing brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership. The team has proven to be strong competitors since first entering the NTT INDYCAR Series in 2012 and their efforts are expected to help ensure the success of the Paretta Autosport entry.

Fan-favorite Simona De Silvestro and team owner Beth Paretta are excited to announce De Silvestro’s return to Paretta Autosport in the #16 car. The Swiss driver has had success in multiple racing series, and has fourteen top-10 and three top-five career INDYCAR finishes to go along with her second-place finish at Houston in 2013. De Silvestro knows she has what it takes to be competitive in the Series and is grateful for the opportunity and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Road and street courses will be the focus of the 2022 Paretta Autosport campaign. While Beth Paretta and Simona De Silvestro will be in attendance at the 2022 Indianapolis 500 and the Detroit Grand Prix, the team will make their 2022 racing debut at the historic Road America circuit on June 12, 2022. The team is also confirmed to compete at Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course on July 3, 2022 and the streets of Nashville on August 7, 2022. Additional races may be added as schedules permit.

To be sure you don’t miss any of the upcoming excitement, news or updates on the team, follow us on:

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/parettaautosport/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParettaAutosport

Twitter:https://twitter.com/ParettaSport

or our website: https://www.parettaautosport.com/

QUOTES:

Beth Paretta, Team Principal, Paretta Autosport – “I am thrilled to announce that we will be back competing in the NTT INDYCAR Series in 2022. We had a great first year working with Roger Penske and Team Penske in 2021 as part of the Race for Equality and Change initiative and since then I have been working on building the right structure and opportunity to continue to grow our team. This new technical alliance with Ed Carpenter Racing is exciting for us and will allow us to continue to grow and compete in multiple races this season. Additionally, I am proud to continue our association with Chevrolet who has valued, supported, and championed our efforts for diversity and inclusion from the beginning. This alignment has helped us amplify our message in a meaningful way and we can’t wait to get back on track with them. Finally, we are pleased to welcome KiwiCo to our team and the NTT INDYCAR Series. This partnership will allow us to connect our effort on track to kids and parents at home which is a critical ingredient of our mission. We invite our fans to visit us at the track to see the KiwiCo crates up-close and see how we will continue to make learning fun!”

Katie Soo, Chief Marketing Officer, KiwiCo – “We’re excited to partner with Paretta Autosport in the NTT IndyCar Series. There are so many exciting career opportunities within a race team. We want to open kids’ eyes to those possibilities and get them excited about the science and technology that goes into engineering every single IndyCar – everything from learning how wheels grip the track, the physics of aerodynamics and so much more.”

Mark Miles, President and CEO, Penske Entertainment Corporation – “Last year, Paretta Autosport was a wonderful addition to the Indianapolis 500 and also a key partner in Penske Entertainment’s Race for Equality & Change,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “From the training of their crew members to battling through perseverance in qualifying, Beth’s team not only inspired long-time personnel in our paddock but helped inspire diversity and inclusion in our sport. It is exciting to see this team build on the terrific work of 2021. I cannot wait to see them return to the race track this summer while continuing to influence the next generation of female racers.”

Ed Carpenter, Team Principal, Ed Carpenter Racing – “ECR is very excited to be a part of the growth of Paretta Autosport. We watched closely what they accomplished at last year’s Indy 500 and look forward to helping their progression toward the goal of being a full season entrant. I have a lot of respect for Beth and Simona, and look forward to success with them later this season.”

Simona De Silvestro, INDYCAR Driver – “I’m incredibly grateful to Beth that she keeps having the trust in me and to be able to get one step more into our journey that we’ve started together last year at the Indy 500. I’m excited to get this opportunity and am really looking forward to going to the places we’re going to. These are tracks that, in the past, I’ve been quite strong at, so for me it really gives me a lot of confidence. To be able to get back into an INDYCAR at those places … I have a huge smile on my face and I’m really looking forward to it. Associating with Ed Carpenter Racing is going to be great. I think in them we have a great team as well and it’s an association that is really important for us to grow into the future and hopefully a lot more things will happen together. I think it’s going to be amazing and I can’t wait. I’ve been training hard again to get back behind the wheel of an INDYCAR, so I’m really looking forward to it. I want to thank Beth for making it happen. She can be so proud of what she’s doing with the team and the program is going in the right direction and growing. For me to be able to be part of it and us doing it together, I’m really looking forward to it. I’m super excited!”