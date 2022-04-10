By Steve Wittich Good morning from Long Beach, California. Here is today’s schedule. TIMEEVENT6:29amSunrise7:30amSpectator Gates Open9am – 9:30amNTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm-Up10:45am – 11:05amHistoric IMSA Race #2noonNTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Introductions12:05pmCars To The Grid12:29pmDrivers To Your Cars12:38pm“Drivers Start Your Engines”12:45pmGreen Flag Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach (85 laps)3:30pm – 4pmStadium SUPER Trucks Race #24:20pm -…



