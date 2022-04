Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, April 9th 2022

Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingAcura Grand Prix of Long BeachRound 3 of 17 in the NTT INDYCAR SERIESQUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – Saturday, April 9, 2022THE STARTING GRID IS SET FOR SUNDAY’S ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH1) Colton Herta 1:05.3095 / 108.480 mph (Group 1, Round 3)13) Graham Rahal …