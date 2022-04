Good morning from the basement of the Long Beach Convention center. The day in Southern California dawned much cooler, with morning temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Here is the forecast from the always reliable Indycar_Wxman Link to the tweet Here is today’s schedule TIMEEVENT6:30amSunrise7:30amSpectator Gates Open8:45am – 9:45amNTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #29:55am- 10:15amHistoric IMSA…



