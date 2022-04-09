“It was a scrappy session. A lot of drivers off the track and Pato made contact with the wall on the left-rear of the car. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP crew did a good job of fixing him up to get him back out, but we only got a few laps so it was really hard to get a read on where the car is at. For Felix, he only ran one set of tires in the session. He hit traffic on some of his good laps, but overall it was just a messy session. However, I think both cars are good and we will make some improvements overnight. We expect track conditions to change drastically heading into the weekend, so no real concern or alarms at the moment. Tomorrow, we just need to have a clean session and makes things easier on ourselves.”