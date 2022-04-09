“With qualifying complete, I would say overall it was a good qualifying session for us as a team. I think Felix had a very strong performance throughout all the phases. Pato did as well, until the end, where we made a small mistake in Turns 9, 10 and then in the hairpin.”

As I’ve said before, there’s no margin for error in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I am certainly proud of everyone on the team for continuing to find performance throughout the weekend. Admittedly, we were not as strong as we wanted to be out of the box, and any time you find yourself in that position, there is more work to do. We’ve found time on the charts this weekend and put ourselves in a position to fight for the Firestone Fast Six and the pole. We are happy and both cars are in a position to compete for a win tomorrow. That’s all we can ask for.”