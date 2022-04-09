Streets of Long Beach
Date: Sunday, April 10th
Round: 3/17
Race laps: 85
Total race distance: 167.28 miles/269.21 km
Length: 1.96 miles/3.16 km
Number of turns: 11
Remaining session start times:
Warm-Up: Sunday, 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET
Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 14th, 1:06.4958
Qualifying
Round 1 Group 1: 3rd, 1:06.1005
Round 2: 3rd, 1:05.6344
Firestone Fast Six: 4th, 1:05.9349
Starting Position: 4th
“This was another good qualifying for the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet team. I ended up fourth and I’m pretty happy with that. We got three shots in the Firestone Fast Six and it didn’t seem to be able to go much quicker than what we got. We were there all of qualifying, but then in the Fast Six we couldn’t really follow the leaders but we will take fourth. It has been a messy weekend with a lot of red and yellow flags and crashes. So it feels good to come through all this with a P4 in qualifying. It’s a great result for the team.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 21st, 1:06.9508
Qualifying
Round 1 Group 2: 6th, 1:06.1781
Round 2: 11th, 1:06.0726
Starting Position: 11th “We definitely made a step forward. We’ve just had a really tough weekend so far. We couldn’t quite get the balance right, but it was a lot better here in qualifying. I think I left some on the table and was a bit too cautious. It is good that the car was better in qualifying but there is a lot of risk and reward during a Long Beach lap. I left some on the table there, but we will try to make it better for the race and see what we’ve got.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“With qualifying complete, I would say overall it was a good qualifying session for us as a team. I think Felix had a very strong performance throughout all the phases. Pato did as well, until the end, where we made a small mistake in Turns 9, 10 and then in the hairpin.”
As I’ve said before, there’s no margin for error in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I am certainly proud of everyone on the team for continuing to find performance throughout the weekend. Admittedly, we were not as strong as we wanted to be out of the box, and any time you find yourself in that position, there is more work to do. We’ve found time on the charts this weekend and put ourselves in a position to fight for the Firestone Fast Six and the pole. We are happy and both cars are in a position to compete for a win tomorrow. That’s all we can ask for.”