Juncos Hollinger Racing and Callum Ilott Set for the Streets of Long Beach

Indianapolis, Indiana (April 6, 2022) – Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) and rookie Callum Ilott will make their return to the streets of Long Beach, California this weekend for the third event of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. JHR ended their initial three-race run with Ilott at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach during the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale.

Ilott, driving the No. 77 JHR Chevrolet, has completed both prior races, including his first ever oval just two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway where he was able to lead five laps. JHR and Ilott look to carry this strong momentum into this weekend, where Ilott will get the chance to compete on a familiar circuit for the first time.



Callum Ilott, Driver of the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet entry

“To go back to Long Beach, which is where we finished off our trio of races at the end of last year will be a good experience for me to see where we are. Obviously, we hope to have made a lot of development with the No. 77 JHR Chevrolet since then, so I am excited to see what we can achieve. I am looking forward to the sun and a great race in front of the fans.”



Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner and Team Principle of Juncos Hollinger Racing

“After two races we have seen a lot of potential in our growth as a team and with Callum. We have finished each race and we have been able to lead laps, which has been great for our momentum as we move forward. This weekend will be the first time Callum gets to compete at a track that he has experience at, so this will be a great test to see how far we have come since the end of the 2021 season.”



Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing

“I am really looking forward to being back in Long Beach after all the progress we have made during the off season and the past two events. This team has really come together in such a short time and the chemistry among everyone is incredible. Callum has done a great job, giving the team the feedback needed to move forward as we continue to build this program. We still have a lot of work to do, but I am confident we will only progress as the season continues.”