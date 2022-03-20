Takuma Sato qualifies third in his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Five-time Texas race winner Scott Dixon to start fifth

First oval race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season

#28: Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 19, 2022) – Takuma Sato led the Honda effort in qualifying today at Texas Motor Speedway and will start third in the first oval race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Sato took his #51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda around the high-banked 1.5-mile Texas oval for a two-lap average speed of 221.094 mph, just 0.026 mph slower than the average of 221.110 by pole qualifier Felix Rosenqvist.

Scott Dixon, a Texas winner five previous times, will start fifth in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda; 2021 Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves in sixth; with Colton Herta ninth for Andretti Autosport in the 27-car field.

Of the Honda drivers making their Texas debuts this weekend, Formula One veteran Romain Grosjean qualified 13th; rookie Devlin DeFrancesco will start 17th; and seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson qualified 18th.

XPEL 375 Honda Qualifying Results

3 rd Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 5 th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9 th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 11 th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 th Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 13 th Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 14 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 15 th Simon Pageaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Simon Pageaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 17 th Devlin DeFrancesco -R Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 18 th Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 19 th David Malukas -R Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda 24 th Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 25 th Christian Lundegaard -R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Christian Lundegaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 27th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Takuma Sato (#51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda) qualified third: “For me, it’s all new this year: a new ‘house’ [team], new boys [mechanics] and new engineers, but I like it. The car was solid in qualifying, very comfortable. We haven’t really run in traffic yet, that will come this afternoon [in final practice]. If our car is competitive [in traffic], we should be in for a strong performance on Sunday.”

Scott Dixon (#9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) will start fifth, a five-time winner in Texas: “Unless you’re P1, you always feel like you could’ve done a little bit better, right? But the car felt good. We probably missed a little bit on the gearing, and maybe a bit on the downforce level, but this field is tight, man. It’s really hard trying to figure out where you need to be on downforce settings. Hopefully, we’ll get some large groups running together in the final practice session, and get that second ‘groove’ going for tomorrow.”

Fast Facts

This weekend’s EXPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway will be the first oval race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, held on the 1.5-mile super speedway where Honda’s Scott Dixon won the opening round of a double-header INDYCAR weekend in 2021.

Honda-powered drivers have won 13 times at Texas in Indy car competition, starting in 2004 with a 1-2 finish for Andretti Green Racing [now Andretti Autosport] teammates Tony Kanaan and Dario Franchitti.

Last year, Dixon dominated for his fifth career victory at TMS, and second consecutive Texas Motor Speedway win, leading a race-high 206 laps. Honda drivers led every lap of the 212-lap event last year, with Dixon’s Chip Ganassi teammate, Palou, leading the other six laps. Dixon’s other Honda-powered wins at TMS came in 2008, 2018 and 2020.

Other Honda-powered winners at TMS include Helio Castroneves (2006, 2009), Sam Hornish, Jr. (2007), Ryan Briscoe (2010), Dario Franchitti (2011, Race 1) and Will Power (2011, Race 2). The late Justin Wilson scored his final Indy car victory here in 2012, while Graham Rahal claimed victory in 2016’s weather-delayed event.

Where to Watch Sunday’s XPEL 375

Television coverage of Sunday’s 248-lap XPEL 375 starts at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).