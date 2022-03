Felix Rosenqvist survived 17 drivers attempting to knock him from his second career pole, including a ‘just missed it’ effort by the first race winner of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Scott McLaughlin. We’ve got plenty of notes but will use those in a later update. Here are the unofficial qualifying results. RANKCAR NO.DRIVERTEAMENGINE2…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.