Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, March 20th
Round: 2/17
Race laps: 248
Total race distance: 372.8 miles/600 km
Length: 1.5 miles/2.4 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Saturday, 10:45 – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET
- Practice 2: Saturday, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 12:40 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Pato’s Home Fiesta presented by Mission Foods
- Location: Texas Live!
- Address: 1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011
- When: Thursday, March 17, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT
- Attendees: Arrow McLaren SP, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Mission Foods, INDYCAR, Texas Motor Speedway, Arrow Electronics, Lucas Oil, Dallas Stars, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and more…
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“I love Texas. Texas is very close to my heart because it’s been home to me for many years, and it holds a special place in my heart because I got my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES win there! On top of that we get to kick the weekend off with Pato’s Home Fiesta presented by Mission Foods on Thursday to celebrate last year’s win. I’m looking forward to having some good fun and hoping to take home some nice hardware while we are at it.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“We are headed to Texas this weekend; it’s becoming one of our favorites on the calendar, especially with a win last year from Pato. I also had two very good races that we could have won last year so we’re all ready to get back. The first oval of the year is always exciting, as we can get the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets up to high speeds again.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“We are all excited to get back to Texas. I think we’re kicking the weekend off in a thrilling way with Pato’s Home Fiesta presented by Mission Foods. We’ve got a lot of good momentum heading into this event at Texas Motor Speedway. It is looking like it will be an awesome event for fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area at Texas Live!”Texas is a race we were obviously successful at last year, winning Race Two. So, certainly looking forward getting back on track, getting back on the ovals, defending our race win from last year, and leaving there with some momentum to roll into Long Beach.”