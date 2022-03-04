BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 4, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Hendrickson, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of suspension systems and components to the global commercial transportation industry, has entered into a new multi-year agreement with the team for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES that will extend their full season associate sponsorship and expand to see Hendrickson become the primary sponsor of the No. 30 entry for Christian Lundgaard at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, July 1-3.

Hendrickson joined the team as an associate sponsor in 2019 and created a purpose-built engineering support trailer that made its debut at the 2019 Indianapolis 500. The trailer enables the team to maximize the information sharing between their three fulltime INDYCAR programs at each of the race events in the interest of performance.

“Hendrickson is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium and heavy-duty suspensions systems that keep both LANCO’s and RLL’s transportation safely moving forward,” said Mike Lanigan, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Bobby Rahal and David Letterman. “Being aligned with a first-class global transportation industry leader is an honor ad we are proud to be representing the men and women of Hendrickson.”

“Hendrickson is excited to continue its relationship with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing into 2023,” added Jeff Sass, Vice President of Marketing for Hendrickson. “The sharing of ideas and RLL’s advanced engineering process has been a real win for Hendrickson. In addition, the interaction between the RLL team and Hendrickson’s customers is first rate on race day. Hendrickson is proud to be associated with the entire Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on February 25-27. The 17-race schedule includes 13 races broadcast on NBC, with the remaining races on Peacock and USA Network including the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 on Saturday, July 23, and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Sunday, July 24 – both at Iowa Speedway and co-promoted by team partner Hy-Vee and INDYCAR. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.

About Hendrickson

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brakes systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry. Hendrickson, based in Woodridge, Ill., USA, continues to meet the needs of the transportation industry for more than 100 years. Visit Hendrickson at www.hendrickson-intl.com.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2022, the team begins its 31st year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 33 poles, 108 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014-2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and brought their total to 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 94 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017. The team was also the 2020 Michelin Endurance Champions. For 2022, BMW M Team RLL will compete in the GTD Pro class while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated LMDh class of IMSA for 2023.